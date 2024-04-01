Top track

RUBII UK TOUR - Manchester

The Lodge - Deaf Institute
Mon, 1 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.37

Jammin
About

Birmingham-born artist RUBII is a rising star in the alternative R&B scene, known for her silky smooth vocals, with genre-blending laid-back jazzy beats. Her EP ‘Olive Green’, released last year, perfectly showcases her unique sound. RUBII recently release...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by The New Society.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RUBII

Venue

The Lodge - Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor Street, Manchester, M1 7HE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

