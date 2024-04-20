DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AHF - Crisol Presents: Spirits of Northern Mexico Tasting

Crisol
Sat, 20 Apr, 2:00 pm
Food & drinkTucson
$44.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday, April 20 | 2-3:30pm

21+

$40

Mexico’s northern states are still not as squarely on the agave spirits map as, say, Oaxaca and Jalisco. Yet the borderlands area presents many distinct traditions and a wealth of mezcal diversity. Join Luis Loya of...

This is a 21+ event
Agave Heritage Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Crisol

196 West Simpson Street, Tucson, Arizona 85701, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

