Bluegrass Breakdown

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sun, 3 Mar, 4:00 pm
GigsChicago
About

Judson & Moore presents Chicago's premiere bluegrass jam. Host Aaron Smith (Mulefoot, Paulina Hollers) gathers a top-notch rotating house band each month and then the floor opens up to attendees. All levels are welcome but the mics will be hot, and the ban...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
Lineup

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

