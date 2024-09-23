Top track

D4 D4NCE

O Beach Ibiza
Mon, 23 Sept, 1:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Set to dominate Mondays in San Antonio once again, D4 D4NCE’s delivery of big bangers, radio earworms and summer anthems is not to be missed, with a residency that promises the best international artists and dancefloor-ready tunes for a bumper 2024 season....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Secondcity, Alex Mills, Sian Owen and 3 more

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

