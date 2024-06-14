DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Solid Grooves OFFSónar Barcelona

Poble Espanyol
Fri, 14 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €69.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Solid Grooves OFFSónar Barcelona

OFFSónar 2024 Barcelona presents: Solid Grooves

JUNE 14th 2024

Full Poble Espanyol Take Over (Plaza Mayor, Monasterio, Carpa&Picnic)

FROM 17:00h to 2:00h am

#OFFSónar2024 #SolidGroovesBarcelona

For VIP tables please w...

Evento +18
Presented by OFFSónar
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Poble Espanyol

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

