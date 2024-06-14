DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Solid Grooves OFFSónar Barcelona
OFFSónar 2024 Barcelona presents: Solid Grooves
JUNE 14th 2024
Full Poble Espanyol Take Over (Plaza Mayor, Monasterio, Carpa&Picnic)
FROM 17:00h to 2:00h am
#OFFSónar2024 #SolidGroovesBarcelona
For VIP tables please w...
