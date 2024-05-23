DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean - Peacock

Olby's Soul Cafè
Thu, 23 May, 8:30 pm
ComedyMargate
From £15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Little Wander in association with PBJ Management presents:

Kiri Pritchard-McLean - Peacock

Star of Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You and QI Kiri Pritchard-McLean is back with a brand new tour, her funniest and most personal to date.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Margate Fringe Festival, Little Wander & PBJ Management
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Olby's Soul Cafè

3 King St, Margate, UK
Doors open8:15 pm

