London Calling & UTA present: BACKROAD GEE, LYVIA & YIIGAA

The Lower Third
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London Calling and UTA proudly present BACKROAD GEE, LYVIA and YIIGAA

London Calling returns to Soho for a second year, once again teaming up with UTA to bring emerging talent to central London.

More info: https://36.ilmc.com/london-calling/

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Calling / ILMC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BACKROAD GEE, LYVIA, Yiigaa and 1 more

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

