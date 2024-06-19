DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SNÕÕPER + Campamento Rumano

Dabadaba
Wed, 19 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Surgidos en pandemia, la banda de Nashville lanzó 3 EPs con sellos pequeños con un sonido Lo-Fi que mezclaba Art Rock, Garage y algo de Twee Pop con una energía chispeante y crujiente. En julio de 2023 lanzron propiamente su álbum debut Super Snõõper con T...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
Lineup

SNÕÕPER

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

