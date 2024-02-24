Top track

Aaliyah - Rock The Boat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Love OVMBR

Lower Deck
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aaliyah - Rock The Boat
Got a code?

About

OVMBR PRESENT: LOVE OVMBR🎥

After the success of last year, there’s no better way to start Ovmb's year than with LOVE. Join us in celebrating the beginning of another remarkable year with OVMBR the right way.

SATURDAY 24TH February 2024

LOCATION📍: 30 P...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by OVMBR.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lower Deck

30 Park Row, Greenwich, London, SE10 9HU, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.