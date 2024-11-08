Top track

trentemøller - Miss You

Trentemøller Milano

Alcatraz Milano
Fri, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

trentemøller torna in Italia per un concerto imperdibile, in programma sabato 9 novembre all'Alcatraz di Milano.

Un occasione preziosa per lasciarsi affascinare da quei paesaggi sonori unici e da quelle melodie memorabili che da sempre contraddistinguono...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da 3D agency srls.
Lineup

Trentemøller

Venue

Alcatraz Milano

Via Valtellina, 25, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

