Camden Rocks Club - Camden Rocks Fest Takeover

The Underworld
Sat, 27 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Foo Fighters, Blink 182, Muse, Paramore... Camden Rocks are back to bring all the best tunes to Camden Town's iconic The Underworld, taken over by Camden Rocks Festival for the last Saturday of the month! It's not every day a club night spins indie-rock ic...

This is an 18+ only event.
Presented by Camden Rocks Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
500 capacity
Accessibility information

