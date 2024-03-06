Top track

jordnmoody - bloodshot

Jordnmoody

EOS Lounge
Wed, 6 Mar, 8:00 pm
DJSanta Barbara
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cutting his teeth in drumline and hardcore bands, the Jordnmoody sound blends hard-hitting hip-hop beats with cutting edge bass music production for a high energy impact. WookPack is thrilled to bring him back to Eos Lounge for the second time, for his gri...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Heng Low dba EOS Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

jordnmoody

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

