DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday 9th February, Bando Party takes the spotlight, hosting the sensational Noyz Events.
Recognized as one of Veneto's most thrilling upcoming events, Noyz promises an unparalleled experience of sound and excitement that has been attracting hip hop head...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.