Aquí está, aquí llegó la 3º edición de la fiesta hollywoodiense en la casa Cadavra!
SCENE -1
Para llegar a nuestro querido estado de SUPERbienSTAR, vuela desde Amsterdam (y reina electrónica en dicha ciudad) la ecléctica MARGIE con sus ritmos entrecortad...
