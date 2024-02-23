DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aniversario adioscorazon

Gorila
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJZaragoza
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Simios y simias, 'Grité una noche' acogerá el aniversario de adioscorazon con los siguientes artistas y djs:

  • Slappy Av
  • yyy891
  • Lu Demie
  • Delilah
  • Loyalkidx
  • Nea Safo
  • 50007 Fishing Club
  • Pensamiento Único
  • Múltipla

DJs:

  • Vierness
  • Notiv
  • K...
Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por adioscorazon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

