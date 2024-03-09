Top track

No More Bullshit

Sala Clamores
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
€20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

NO MORE BULLSHIT, fue fundado por Antonio Montes, en Londres, allá por el año 1995. Originariamente era un trío de Blues, actuando por el circuito de West End / Soho londinense.

En el año 1998, ya de vuelta a Madrid, Antonio “recluta” a Simón, a quien con...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Clamores
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

No More Bullshit

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

