DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Homenaje al Club de los 27

Sala Clamores
Mon, 4 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Homenajearemos a artistas del club de 27 como el guitarrista y cantante Jimi Hendrix, la cantante estadounidense e icono hippie, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain y Amy Winehouse, entre otros.

*La entrada no garantiza asiento. El número de asientos...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.