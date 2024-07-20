DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

R.E.M by Stipe

The 100 Club
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

R.E.M. BY STIPE

Support comes from the Kingsley Beat and The Ramshackle Music Collective

The Ultimate Tribute to R.E.M. play the 100 Club on Saturday July 20th with support from Kingsley Beat and The Ramshackle Music Collective

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

