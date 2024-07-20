DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
R.E.M. BY STIPE
Support comes from the Kingsley Beat and The Ramshackle Music Collective
The Ultimate Tribute to R.E.M. play the 100 Club on Saturday July 20th with support from Kingsley Beat and The Ramshackle Music Collective
“These guys are awesome”...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.