Traditional Irish Music!

Jungle Electric
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:30 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jungle Electric hosts a night of traditional Irish music on Friday 20 October.

The show features local, renowned singer-songwriter Terence O’Flaherty (Vocals/Bouzouki/Guitar). This time joined by John Devine (Uilleann pipes)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jungle Electric.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jungle Electric

467 Roman Rd, Bow, London E3 5LX
Doors open7:30 pm

