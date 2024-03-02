Top track

Gene Farris - Let's Go Back

Gene Farris / Mike Dunn / KISIN

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gene Farris lives and breathes house music. A bonafide Chicago legend, he’s been pushing musical boundaries for close to three decades, from spinning at underground warehouse parties in the early 90s to working with the current crop of world-leading labels...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gene Farris, Mike Dunn

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

