Bible Club - Y, Last Apollo, Chad, Zsa Zsa Zapien

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We had to turn away dozens of people for the January edition of Bibleclubbing so do grab a ticket!

This month features

Y - powerhouse electro dance quintet, Bible Club hosts and always a big crowd. https://www.instagram.com/_y_y_why_y_y

LAST APOLLO - Tipp...

This is an 18+ event
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Zsa Zsa Sapien, Chad, Last Apollo and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

