1985

P-RALLEL, JAEL, JORDSS, YEMZ

KOKO
Thu, 28 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

1985
About

P-RALLEL’s Nevermind party is back in the game after a sold out UK tour last year, secret Glastonbury pop up and previous sell outs shows and take overs at Fabric, Village Underground, XOYO & more.

Tickets will sell out quick – we advise signing up to avo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
p-rallel, JAEL, Jordss and 1 more

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

