FOCUS

The Boileroom
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£24.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About FOCUS

Posted by DICE

Event information

The band from the 60’s that just keeps giving. Featuring Thijs Van Leer, Pierre Van Der Linden, Menno Gootjes and Udo Pannekeet, Focus return to European concert stages during 2023/24. Fresh from the studio where they are recording their eagerly awaited ne...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
Lineup

FOCUS

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

