DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
To celebrate the release of his new album... Moochin' About are pleased to announce a rare UK performance by Perry Blake, live at Bush Hall
He released his eponymous debut album to massive critical acclaim across the UK & Europe in 1998. After his first 2...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.