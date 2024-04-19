DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Perry Blake

Bush Hall
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.33
About

To celebrate the release of his new album... Moochin' About are pleased to announce a rare UK performance by Perry Blake, live at Bush Hall

He released his eponymous debut album to massive critical acclaim across the UK & Europe in 1998. After his first 2...

This is a 16+ event (U18s accompanied by an adult)
Moochin'About
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Perry Blake

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open 7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

