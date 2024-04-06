DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anna Castiglia X Fuori Salotto

Retronouveau
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TUMA RECORDS, FUORI SALOTTO, CROX CONCERTI e OTR Live pres. ANNA CASTIGLIA live

Apertura porte: 20.30 / live: 22.30

ANNA CASTIGLIA, che vive a Milano dove studia canto pop/rock al Conservatorio Giuseppe Verdi, ha recentemente firmato con OTR Live per il...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.

Anna Castiglia

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

