Top track

Aretha Franklin - Try Matty's

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Move That Gallery

Les Galeries Montparnasse
Fri, 26 Jan, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
From €14.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aretha Franklin - Try Matty's
Got a code?

About

🔷🔹 𝗡𝗼𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲, 𝗡𝗼𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗶𝗿𝗲́𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 + 𝗪𝗖𝗦 🔹🔷

C'est 💢 LA nouveauté de 2024 💢 l'ouverture d'une nouvelle salle de danse de couple à Montparnasse, au pied de la tour, avec un espace incroyable, un système de son e...

Tout public
Présenté par Les Galeries Montparnasse et Rock 4 you
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Les Galeries Montparnasse

22 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.