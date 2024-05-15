Top track

Penny Arcade - Jona

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Penny Arcade + Belmont Witch

Le Tony
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Penny Arcade - Jona
Got a code?

About

Suite à la fermeture de l'Inter pour travaux, la soirée est déplacée au Tony.

❤️‍🩹 Notre communiqué ici ->

https://shorturl.at/cjnrs

L'Inter présente:

⚡Penny Arcade⚡

(Londres, UK - Indie Pop - Tapete Records)

⚡Belmont Witch⚡

(Paris, FR - Pop - Pale...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Penny Arcade, Belmont Witch

Venue

Le Tony

Rue Des Petites-Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.