TWO LANES w. Luzi Tudor on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 3 May, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
From $26.78

About

If you fancy getting lost in the deep, dark crevices of ethereal electronica, Two Lanes music will do just that for that. Join us on The Roof of Superior Ingredients, May 3rd, for this extravaganza.

Berlin-based siblings Leo and Rafa Schmid have emerged i...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TWO LANES, Luzi Tudor

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

