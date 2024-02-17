Top track

The Body Move

Toy Tonics Jam Special | Teatro Principe

Teatro Principe
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyMilano
€11.50

About

Toy Tonics Jam Special ritorna a Milano in occasione della settimana del Carnevale Milanese il aprty più cool D'Europa!

Per la prima volta al Teatro Principe di Milano

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Offbeat SRLS.

Lineup

Kapote, Cody Currie, Bárbara Boeing

Venue

Teatro Principe

Viale Bligny, 52, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

