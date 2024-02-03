DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sotterranea special event w/ Ruby Savage

SUPERLOVE
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sabotage Milano moves to a basement in the heart of the city for a new chapter of SOTTERRANEA. Together with your favorite resident DJs, directly from London, the special guest RUBY SAVAGE will bring her contagious energy after touring the stages of the ma...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Gidal Group SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ruby Savage, DJ Tsura

Venue

SUPERLOVE

Corso di Porta Ticinese, 32, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.