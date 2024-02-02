DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Another year, another reason to celebrate!
Two of Madrid's underground finest are joining forces to kick it off in style. On Feb 2nd Quinoa and Glossy Mistakes will be taking over the beloved Sala Siroco for an all nighter to remember.
For the occasion,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.