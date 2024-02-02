DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quinoa x GlossyMistakes

Siroco
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Another year, another reason to celebrate!

Two of Madrid's underground finest are joining forces to kick it off in style. On Feb 2nd Quinoa and Glossy Mistakes will be taking over the beloved Sala Siroco for an all nighter to remember.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club, Quinoa & Glossy MIstakes
Lineup

Chris Gorrie, Glossy Mario, Karine

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

