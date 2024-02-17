DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FÊTE L'AMOUR

Chez Alriq
Sat, 17 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
C’est la flamme qui enflamme sans brûler, c’est le rêve que l’on rêve sans dormir.
Dalida l’a dit mieux que tout le monde, l’amour c'est la seule chanson du monde, qui ne finira jamais.C’est ce goût d’éternité qu’on vous propose de vivre, le temps d’une...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'Orangeade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

ZA Quai des Queyries, Port Bastide, 33100 Bordeaux
Doors open6:00 pm

