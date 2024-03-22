DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Filosofia Coatta - Fuga dall'algoritmo

Teatro Torresino
Fri, 22 Mar, 9:00 pm
TheatrePadova
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Internet non è più un luogo libero. Filosofia Coatta, avatar d'arte di Giulio Armeni, lancia un guanto di sfida a Zuckerberg (e non solo a lui) con un meme-show di contenuti proibiti che l’algoritmo di Meta gli ha censurato. Temi sensibili? Cancel culture?...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Irruzioni Festival

Lineup

Giulio Armeni

Venue

Teatro Torresino

Via Del Torresino 2, 35122 Padua Padua, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.