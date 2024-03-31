Top track

We're All In This Together (feat. Joe Bonamassa)

Kota the Friend

Islington Assembly Hall
Sun, 31 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kota the Friend is a kid from Brooklyn that loves art. He burst onto the music scene in 2016, helmed by his well-received debut EP, Palm Tree Liquor, which garnered praise from industry staples such as Billboard, XXL, RESPECT. Mag, and many others. This wa...

Presented by Live Nation.
Lineup

Kota the Friend

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

