DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Atelier d'écriture · Les nouvelles lettres persanes - Usbek & Rica avec Rim Battal

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sun, 4 Feb, 4:30 pm
WorkshopParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LES NOUVELLES LETTRES PERSANES AUX ÉDITIONS USBEK & RICA

Le média Usbek & Rica et son livre récemment publié, « Les Nouvelles Lettres Persanes » vous embarquent pour une après-midi d’exploration autour de la question : peut-on encore rêver à des futurs dé...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.