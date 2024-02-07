Top track

Phi-Psonics - An Offering

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Phi-Psonics residency six-show package

Healing Force of the Universe
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAlhambra
$61.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Phi-Psonics - An Offering
Got a code?

About

Phi-Psonic's Seth-Ford Young brings in a revolving cast of musicians with whom to perform and record at Healing Force of the Universe on Wednesday nights in February, March, and April. BYOB.

Healing Force is a new record store / event space in Pasadena....

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Phi-Psonics

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.