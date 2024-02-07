DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Phi-Psonic's Seth-Ford Young brings in a revolving cast of musicians with whom to perform and record at Healing Force of the Universe on Wednesday nights in February, March, and April. BYOB.
Healing Force is a new record store / event space in Pasadena....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.