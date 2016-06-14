Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brighten The Corners Festival 2024

Multiple Venues, Ipswich
14 Jun - 16 Jun
GigsIpswich
£51.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brighten The Corners Festival returns in 2024 on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th June. The multi-venue festival will take place across BTC-run The Baths, St Stephen's Church and The Smokehouse, as well as Ipswich Corn Exchange and the free-to-attend outdoor...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Brighten The Corners.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

13
The Orielles, Coach Party, Dave Okumu & the 7 Generations and 13 more

Venue

Multiple Venues, Ipswich

IP1 1DH
Doors open5:00 pm

