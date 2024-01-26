Top track

The Level 10 Year Anniversary Party

MODE
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
$30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a decade in the warehouses, lofts, and club rooms of New York, we're taking our talents to Florida for a 2 room celebration at Mode. Special guest Galcher Lustwerk headlines downstairs, bringing his trademark deep house and hip-hop sound for a peakti...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Level Party
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

