Eric Bellinger

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Tue, 2 Apr, 7:00 pm
Manchester
£16.50

Hailing from Compton, Grammy-winning R&B artist Eric Bellinger, grandson of Jackson 5 hit songwriter Bobby Day, chose music over football, later winning a Grammy for writing songs on Chris Brown's F.A.M.E.

Transitioning from major labels, Eric co-founded...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eric Bellinger

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

