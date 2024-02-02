Top track

Vinyl & Vino: Listening to DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

Slow Jamz Gallery
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
PlaybackLos Angeles
About

Our world famous Vinyl & Vino listening sessions are back at the Slow Jamz Gallery, where we dissect our favorite albums on a world-class sound system -- hosted by Brandon Reed & Upendo Moore.

This week, we will be listening to Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. from...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Slow Jamz.
Venue

Slow Jamz Gallery

627 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

