The Southern River Band

Sebright Arms
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In a world where starting a biography with ‘In a world where’ is common practice, The Southern River Band are apparently no different.

They say you’re only as good as your last, and whoever ‘they’ may be, they’re dead right. The Southern River Band epitom...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Southern River Band

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

