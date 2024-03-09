Top track

Wonderful People

XINOBI [Live Band]

El Sótano
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€20

About

Xinobi es Bruno Cardoso, un niño portugués obsesionado con la música. Forma parte de una generación que creció en la erupción de los blogs musicales alimentados por la ética del Do It Yourself.

Tras publicar unos cuantos eps sólidos en sellos como Discote...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Xinobi

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

