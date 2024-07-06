Top track

Cro-Mags - Hard Times

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cro-Mags

The Arch
Sat, 6 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
Selling fast
£24.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cro-Mags - Hard Times
Got a code?

About

Cro-Mags are bringing the sound and attitude of New York Hardcore to Brighton!

Among the first bands to fuse Hardcore Punk with Thrash Metal, Cro-Mags bring an unrelenting energy to their performance

Ticket Available now!

This is an 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Divergent Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cro-Mags

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.