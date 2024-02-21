Top track

Start up Nation

KEEP DANCING INC

Point Ephémère
Wed, 21 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On aimerait bien connaître la recette de ce jeune groupe français pour réussir à mêler avec autant d'aplomb et de maîtrise un si vaste éventail d'influences. En effet, Louis, Joseph et Gabrielle, en mixologues accomplis, nous servent un savoureux cocktail...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

Keep Dancing Inc

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

