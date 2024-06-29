DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Musical collaborators for the past decade, Paul Jones and Stephen Black are together known as the woodwind-and-key-wielding, sculptural-paper-mâché-hat-wearing GroupListening.Following renegade reinterpretation records Clarinet & Piano: Selected Works Vol.
Group Listening is Stephen Black and Paul Jones. Their first 2 records, Clarinet & Piano: Selected Works Vol.1 & Vol.2 are collections of ambient works - from the likes of Brian Eno, Arthur Russell, Euros Childs, Laaraji, Neu and Robert Wyatt - arranged fo...
