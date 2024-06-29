Top track

Cate Le Bon & Group Listening - Sad Nudes

Group Listening live at The White Hotel

The White Hotel
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Group Listening

Musical collaborators for the past decade, Paul Jones and Stephen Black are together known as the woodwind-and-key-wielding, sculptural-paper-mâché-hat-wearing GroupListening.Following renegade reinterpretation records Clarinet & Piano: Selected Works Vol. Read more

Event information

Group Listening is Stephen Black and Paul Jones. Their first 2 records, Clarinet & Piano: Selected Works Vol.1 & Vol.2 are collections of ambient works - from the likes of Brian Eno, Arthur Russell, Euros Childs, Laaraji, Neu and Robert Wyatt - arranged fo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alphaville UK.
Lineup

Group Listening

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

