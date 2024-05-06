DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SHABAKA

New Morning
Mon, 6 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super! présente :

SHABAKA en concert au NEW MORNING le 6 mai 2024

Le travail de Shabaka transcende les notions conventionnelles de genre et s’inspire d’une vaste palette d’influences culturelles. S’il est indéniablement une voix pionnière dans la renaiss...

Les personnes mineures doivent être accompagnées d'un adulte responsable
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shabaka

Venue

New Morning

7 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

