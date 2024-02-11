DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baron Inc. & Dapper in Collaboration with KJ SPIO present SHALLI POPI Live in London the Headline event and Day 2 of Lit London.
Featuring the Hottest afrobeats Artiste Shalli Popi.
Following an Incredible 2023 , Shalli Popi has registered himself as one...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.