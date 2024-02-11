DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SHALLI POPI Live in London

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 11 Feb, 7:00 pm
From £22.44
Baron Inc. & Dapper in Collaboration with KJ SPIO present SHALLI POPI Live in London the Headline event and Day 2 of Lit London.

Featuring the Hottest afrobeats Artiste Shalli Popi.

Following an Incredible 2023 , Shalli Popi has registered himself as one...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baron Inc. X KJ SPIO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
