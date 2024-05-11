DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jake’s bizarre take on life and his uniquely intelligent style have made him a regular at comedy clubs all over the country. First time appearing in Delaware. You don't want to miss this.
A self-confessed raconteur of weird stories, it’s no wonder that Jake was one of David Letterman’s favorite comics. With 46 Letterman appearances under his belt (not to mention a handful of Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and...
