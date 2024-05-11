DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jake Johannsen: An Evening of Comedy

Arden Gild Hall
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
ComedyWilmington
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Jake Johannsen

Jake’s bizarre take on life and his uniquely intelligent style have made him a regular at comedy clubs all over the country. First time appearing in Delaware. You don't want to miss this.

Event information

A self-confessed raconteur of weird stories, it’s no wonder that Jake was one of David Letterman’s favorite comics. With 46 Letterman appearances under his belt (not to mention a handful of Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Arden Club Inc..
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jake Johannsen

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

