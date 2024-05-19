Top track

A Sunday with Caitlin Rose Late Show

MOTH Club
Sun, 19 May, 7:30 pm
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a voice equal parts honeyed and world-weary, Caitlin Rose sings self-aware songs of self-destruction, documenting proclivity and impulse control, bad habits in life and in romantic pursuits. Her music brims with incisive, well-observed songs full of s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caitlin Rose, Hollow Hand

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

